Cloudy
88.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Aces top Lynx 87-77 for sole possession of 2nd place

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson drives between Minnesota Lynx's Kayla Alexander (40) and Napheesa Collier during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Aces top Lynx 87-77 for sole possession of 2nd place

Photo Icon View Photo

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 23 points and eight rebounds, Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces topped the Minnesota Lynx 87-77 on Thursday night for sole possession of second place.

Kayla McBride added a season-high 17 points and Jackie Young had 16 points for Las Vegas (7-2), which moved within one game of Seattle (8-1) for first in the WNBA standings.

Wilson went coast-to-coast and completed a three-point play with 2.9 seconds left in the first half for a 53-37 lead. She had 13 points in the half and McCoughtry scored 15. Minnesota star Sylvia Fowles only played the first 90 seconds of the game before leaving with a right calf injury, and she did not return.

Napheesa Collier had 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota (6-3). Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Kayla Alexander scored 11.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 