Quigley’s 22 PTs sends the Sky over the Sun 100-93

By AP News

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 22 points and Cheyenne Parker scored 20 and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 100-93 on Saturday.

Kahleah Copper scored 17, Diamond DeShields 14 and Courtney Vandersloot grabbed 11 rebounds for Chicago (5-2), winners of three of four. The Sky finished 32-of-58 (55.2%) shooting. Chicago now has won three of its last four.

After Bria Holmes’ 3-pointer with 91 seconds left in the third brought the Sun (1-6) within 70-69, Chicago went on a 9-2 run to close the quarter with DeShields scoring on a three-point play and a jump shot. Connecticut never got within four points the rest of the way.

Jasmine Thomas led the Sun with 22 points, DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles each scored 15, Holmes had 12 and Brionna Jones and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece.

