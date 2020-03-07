Edwards, Pepperdine beat Santa Clara 84-73 in WCC tourney

LAS VEGAS —

Kameron Edwards had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Pepperdine never trailed in its 84-73 win over Santa Clara on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.

Colbey Ross added 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Skylar Chavez scored 15 points for Pepperdine (16-15).

The No. 6 seed Waves made 11 of their first 16 shots to a take a 20-point lead when Edwards hit a 3-pointer with 10:45 left in the first half. Santa Clara started the game 2-of-12 shooting and shot just 28% (8 of 29) from the field in the first half.

The seventh-seeded Broncos trimmed their deficit to eights points in the closing seconds but got no closer.

Pepperdine plays third-seeded Saint Mary’s in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Josip Vrankic led Santa Clara with 18 points. DJ Mitchell and Tahl Eaddy scored 15 apiece.

___

