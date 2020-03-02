Cloudy
Dennis scores 25 to carry Wichita St. over SMU 66-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DALLAS — Dexter Dennis had a career-high 25 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated SMU 66-62 on Sunday.

Grant Sherfield made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points and six assists for Wichita State (22-7, 10-6 American Athletic Conference). Jamarius Burton added six rebounds. Jaime Echenique had 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Isiaha Mike had 23 points for the Mustangs (19-9, 9-7). Kendric Davis added 10 points. Emmanuel Bandoumel had 10 points.

Wichita State plays Memphis on the road on Thursday. SMU faces Central Florida on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

