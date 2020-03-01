Davison carries E. Washington over N. Colorado 68-64

GREELEY, Colo. — Jacob Davison had 24 points as Eastern Washington narrowly defeated Northern Colorado 68-64 on Saturday night. Mason Peatling added 20 points for the Eagles. Peatling also had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Ellis Magnuson had 16 points for Eastern Washington (21-8, 14-4 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Kim Aiken Jr. added 7 points and 12 rebounds.

Northern Colorado totaled 27 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jonah Radebaugh had 21 points and seven assists for the Bears (20-9, 13-5), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Bodie Hume added 11 points and eight rebounds. Kai Edwards had 11 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bears for the season. Eastern Washington defeated Northern Colorado 89-84 on Jan. 27. Eastern Washington plays Idaho State at home on Thursday. Northern Colorado takes on Montana on the road on Thursday.

