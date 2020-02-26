Partly cloudy
No. 14 Northwestern women beat Ohio State 69-55

By AP News

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Abi Scheid scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Lindsey Pulliam added 16 points and No. 14 Northwestern beat Ohio State 69-55 on Tuesday night to remain in first place in the Big Ten Conference.

Northwestern (25-3, 15-2) tied a program record for wins in a season with the 1978-79 team by winning at Ohio State for the first time since 2011. The Wildcats are 2-15 at Value City Arena.

Sydney Wood had 12 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern. Pulliam banked in a running 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to give Northwestern a 56-45 lead.

Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State (17-11, 10-7) with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jacy Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulasikova each scored 12 points. The Buckeyes have lost two straight since a six-game winning streak.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

