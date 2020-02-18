Partly cloudy
Hauser’s 24 pts help lead Portland State past Idaho, 90-69

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. — Matt Hauser knocked down 6 of 10 3-point attempts and posted 24 points to spark Portland State past Idaho, 90-69 on Monday night.

Hauser dealt five assists and collected three steals as the Vikings shot 34 of 67 from the field as they bounced back from a tough loss to Eastern Washington Saturday.

Idaho came into the contest after posting its biggest win of the season Thursday, knocking off Eastern Washington, 74-71, and beat Portland State at home, 72-61 on January 2.

Alonzo Walker scored 15 points, Sal Nuhu scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds and Markus Golder added 10 points for Portland State (13-14, 7-8 Big Sky Conference).

Trevon Allen scored 16 points and dished four assists to lead Idaho (7-18, 3-11). Damen Thacker added 11 points.

Portland State completes a three-game home stand by hosting Montana State on Thursday. Idaho returns home to host Northern Arizona Thursday.

