Richardson leads No. 22 Arizona State over Washington State

TEMPE, Ariz. — Reili Richardson scored 13 of her 22 points in the final five minutes to help No. 22 Arizona State take the lead and hold off Washington State 62-59 on Friday night.

Ula Motuga tied it at 50 with a 3-pointer for Washington State with 3:20 left in the game. Richardson answered with back-to-back 3s to make it 56-50 and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win for the Sun Devils (17-8, 7-6 Pac-12), even as the Cougars (11-14, 4-9) rallied twice to within a point.

Ja’Tavia Tapley added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Robbi Ryan scored 10 for Arizona State. Richardson also had five rebounds and five assists.

Borislava Hristova had 15 of her 22 points in the second half to help Washington State rally from a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter. Hristova scored five during a 13-1 run that tied it 34-all late in the third.

Chanelle Molina added 13 points for the Cougars.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25