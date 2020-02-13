Clear
Gayman lifts Abilene Christian over Houston Baptist 81-67

By AP News

ABILENE, Texas — Clay Gayman registered 19 points as Abilene Christian defeated Houston Baptist 81-67 on Wednesday night.

Kolton Kohl had 15 points for Abilene Christian (14-10, 9-4 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Joe Pleasant added 12 points. Payten Ricks had 12 points.

Benjamin Uloko had 14 points for the Huskies (3-19, 3-10). Ian DuBose added 14 points. Philip McKenzie had 13 points.

Abilene Christian plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Saturday. Houston Baptist faces Lamar on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

