Mostly cloudy
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Utah State closes on 8-0 run, beats Boise State 70-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOGAN, Utah — Neemias Queta scored 21 points and Utah State closed on a 8-0 run to beat Boise State 70-61 on Saturday night.

Utah State led the entire way after the opening minutes. Boise State pulled to 62-61 with a minute left. Diogo Brito scored four of his 11 points to help the Aggies pull away.

Sam Merrill added 17 points for Utah State (19-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Justin Bean had seven points and 16 rebounds.

Justinian Jessup scored 20 points for Boise State (16-9, 8-5). Alex Hobbs had 15 points.

Boise State hosts Air Force on Tuesday. Utah State plays at Colorado State on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 