No. 1 Baylor 78=70 over Oklahoma State for 20th win in row View Photo

WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 1 Baylor, which stretched its winning streak to 20 games with a 78-70 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Teague hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds, including four after frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. was assessed two consecutive technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Jared Butler added 15 points for Baylor, including consecutive 3-pointers that put Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) up 64-55 with 6:08 left, less than three minutes after the game was tied for the only time. Butler also had a jumper in that decisive 13-4 run.

But Oklahoma State (11-12, 1-9) was still within 70-68 after Lindy Waters III , playing with a protective mask, made two free throws with 35 seconds left. Waters, who missed Oklahoma State’s last game because of a fracture near his sinus area. He got hit in the face against Oklahoma last Saturday, had 16 points.

The Bears, only 12-of-25 from the free throw line before that, then made eight consecutive free throws. That included Teague’s six before Freddie Gillespie, who had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, made two more.

Mark Vital added 13 points for Baylor, while Davian Mitchell had 10.

Oklahoma State had four players foul out of the game, but also have five players in double-figure scoring. Cameron McGriff and Isaac Likekele each had 11 points, while Thomas Dziagwa and Kalib Boone both had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma St.: The young Cowboys were coming off their first Big 12 win, at home over TCU on Wednesday, and again hung tough with Baylor. Waters was 5-of-9 shooting and doesn’t appeared too fazed by the facemask. He was even posting underneath the basket to clear the way for a teammate to score. Oklahoma State led 30 minutes in the previous meeting before Baylor pulled out a 75-68 road win last month.

Baylor: The last Big 12 team to win 20 games in a row was Kansas in 2008. The conference record is a 22-game streak by the Jayhawks in 1997, the league’s first season. The last time Baylor won 10 consecutive conference games was with a 10-0 start in the Southwest Conference in 1948.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Baylor, already the first team to hold the No. 1 spot three weeks in a row this season, is all set to make it four when the new Top 25 comes out Monday.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State plays Wednesday night at Kansas State, the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

Baylor has a quick turnaround for the third time in four weeks with a Monday night game. The Bears are at Texas, which they beat 59-44 in their Big 12 opener at home on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25