Reds’ Bauer barbs MLB commissioner ’trying to ruin baseball’

By AP News

Outspoken Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is barbing Rob Manfred, tweeting the MLB commissioner “is trying to ruin baseball at all levels.”

Bauer sent a series of tweets during the weekend, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball’s threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates.

Bauer followed up with: “At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn’t discriminating. Something to be said for consistency, I guess.”

MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer’s remarks.

At the recent winter meetings, Manfred said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.

Bauer, 29 next month, was a combined 11-13 with Cleveland and Cincinnati last season. He was traded to the Reds in July, three days after throwing a ball from behind the mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City when he was pulled from a game.

Bauer called the act “childish” and was fined by MLB.

Known for his quirks as well as his talent, Bauer had a start in the 2016 playoffs pushed back after he cut a finger on the propeller of his drone.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

