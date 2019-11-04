World Series champ Nationals take celebration to White House View Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is welcoming the World Series champion Nationals to the White House with a ceremony on the South Lawn.

He’s applauding the team’s first win in franchise history, calling it a “comeback story for the ages” and predicting it will be the first victory of many.

The team has been on a celebratory tour around the nation’s capital. The visit comes just 48 hours after the team paraded down Constitution Avenue and a day after they celebrated at a Washington Capitals game.

Reliever Sean Doolittle, who along with his wife has worked with Syrian refugees and military veterans and supports gay rights, is not attending the event.

Also among those not listed as being in attendance Monday are National League MVP candidate Anthony Rendon, outfielders Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor, and pitchers Joe Ross, Javy Guerra and Wander Suero.