Suzuki back in Nats lineup for World Series Game 7 vs Astros

By AP News

HOUSTON — Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki is back in Washington’s lineup for the deciding Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Suzuki hadn’t played the last three games while dealing with a hip flexor strain. The 36-year-old, who homered in Game 2, will be behind the plate to catch for Max Scherzer.

Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young winner, was unable to make his start in Game 5 because of an irritated nerve near his neck. He is starting the finale after a cortisone shot.

Washington’s lineup was unchanged aside from Suzuki back in the lineup batting eighth, and center fielder Victor Robles dropping back to the No. 9 spot after catcher Yan Gomes hit in that spot in Game 6.

Houston used a familiar lineup against the right-hander, led off by 2017 World Series MVP George Springer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter

