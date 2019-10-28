Red Sox confirm Chaim Bloom is team’s new baseball boss View Photo

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have confirmed the hiring of Chaim Bloom as their chief baseball officer.

The former Tampa Bay Rays executive says in a statement it is an honor to run Boston’s baseball operations department.

The hiring was first reported Friday, but the announcement came Monday, an off-day during the World Series. Bloom is to be introduced at a Fenway Park news conference Monday.

Red Sox owner John Henry commended Bloom in a statement and thanked the four Red Sox executives who ran the team since Dave Dombrowski was let go.

Bloom is a 36-year-old Yale graduate who worked 15 years in the Rays organization, starting as an intern and spending the last three as a senior vice president of baseball operations.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports