Nats’ Aníbal Sánchez working on no-hitter in Game 1 of NLCS

ST. LOUIS — Washington Nationals right-hander Aníbal Sánchez has not allowed a hit through five innings of Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sánchez retired his first 10 batters before Kolten Wong walked in the fourth for St. Louis’ only baserunner so far. He stole second and went to third on catcher Yan Gomes’ throwing error, but Marcell Ozuna fouled out to end the inning.

Sánchez struck out four in the first five innings of his ninth career postseason start. He’s thrown 56 pitches.

Washington led 1-0 on Gomes’ two-out RBI double off Miles Mikolas in the second inning Friday night.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports