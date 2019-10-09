Partly sunny
Braves give Duvall 1st start in Game 5 against Cardinals

By AP News

Braves give Duvall 1st start in Game 5 against Cardinals

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are giving Adam Duvall his first start in the decisive game of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Braves manager Brian Snitker is starting Duvall instead of Matt Joyce in right field for Wednesday’s Game 5 against right-hander Jack Flaherty. Duvall bats right-handed while Joyce bats left-handed.

Duvall has hit .429 in the series, including a two-run, pinch-hit homer against Flaherty in Game 2. He also had a two-run single in Atlanta’s Game 3 victory.

Tommy Edman is making his third straight start in right field for the Cardinals.

The pitching matchup will be a rematch of Game 2, when Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz outdueled Flaherty of the Cardinals for a 3-0 victory.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

