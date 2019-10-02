Sunny
Indians exercise $17.5M option on ace Corey Kluber

By AP News

CLEVELAND — The Indians are exercising ace Corey Kluber’s $17.5 million option for next season.

Kluber was limited to just seven starts after breaking his right arm on May 1, when he was hit by a line drive during a start in Miami. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was nearing a return in September before straining an oblique muscke. The team hopes the long layoff will allow Kluber to come back stronger in 2020.

Team president Chris Antonetti made the announcement about Kluber’s contract during a season-ending media availability Wednesday.

Cleveland could have bought out the option year for $1 million. The Indians have an $18 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.

Antonetti also said the team is declining options on second baseman Jason Kipnis ($16.5 million) and reliever Dan Otero ($1.5 million). Kipnis, who has been with the club for eight seasons, gets a $2.5 million buyout. Otero receives a $100,000 buyout.

Kluber’s injury was one of many sustained this season by Cleveland, which managed to win 93 games but missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

