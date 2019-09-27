Max Scherzer will start NL wild-card game for Nationals View Photo

WASHINGTON — Nationals manager Dave Martinez says that three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will start the NL wild-card game.

Martinez says Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin will be available in relief for Tuesday night’s win-or-go-home game.

Washington will face either St. Louis or Milwaukee in the wild-card game. Any of the three could end up hosting the game, depending on how the rest of the regular season goes.

The winner will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in an NL Division Series.

Washington’s top trio forms among the best rotation fronts in the majors.

Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin all finished in the NL’s top 10 in ERA, strikeouts and hits allowed per nine innings.

