Padres fire manager Andy Green during season-ending skid

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have fired Andy Green in the midst of a season-ending collapse.

General manager A.J. Preller announced the firing Saturday, less than 24 hours after the Padres played one of their worst games of the season in a 9-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Green was 274-366 since being before the 2016 season.

Although the Padres were rebuilding, the season started with promise after the signing of slugger Manny Machado to a $300 million contract and top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. was named to the opening day roster.

San Diego was 45-45 at the All-Star break but collapsed in the second half. They’ve lost eight of their last nine.



