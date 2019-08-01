Clear
Indians manager Francona undergoes eye surgery

By AP News

CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona has undergone eye surgery and his availability for the game against Houston was uncertain.

A team spokesman said the surgery was unexpected. The 60-year-old Francona had his daily pregame news conference canceled by the team shortly before it was scheduled to begin Thursday night.

If Francona needed to miss the game, Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills would fill in. Mills did that two years ago when the former Red Sox and Phillies manager underwent a midseason heart procedure.

Francona is in his seventh season with the Indians. He has a 1,637-1,384 career record and is the second-winningest active manager behind San Francisco’s Bruce Bochy. He won the 2004 and 2007 World Series with Boston.

