Sunny
81.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he’s glad to be home

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he’s glad to be home

Photo Icon View Photo

BOSTON — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he is glad to be home with family after a botched assassination attempt in his native Dominican Republic.

More than seven weeks after he was shot, Ortiz said on Instagram in his first public comments, “Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless.” Ortiz was released from a Boston hospital on Friday.

He also thanked fans for their prayers. The post included pictures of a steak, pasta and grilled fish. Ortiz said, “Too bad l can’t crush food yet!!!!”

Ortiz was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo nightclub June 9 by a hit man who police say was supposed to be targeting a different man. Ortiz was brought to Boston the next day needed three operations before he was released.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 