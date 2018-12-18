Rangers introduce Lynn, finalize $30M, 3-year deal

Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn has finalized a $30… Enlarge

ARLINGTON, Texas — Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn has finalized a $30 million, three-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers introduced Lynn on Tuesday, completing a deal that was reached during the winter meetings subject to a successful physical.

Lynn’s deal includes a $4 million signing bonus, of which $3 million is payable next year and $1 million for 2020. He has salaries of $8 million in 2019, $10 million in 2020 and $8 million in 2021.

The right-hander joins a rotation with returning Mike Minor and two veterans coming off Tommy John surgery, Edinson Volquez and Drew Smyly.

Lynn has an 82-57 record with a 3.57 ERA in 214 games with St. Louis, Minnesota and the New York Yankees since 2011. He split last season with the Twins and Yankees.

