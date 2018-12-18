Nationals finalize $4M, 1-year deal with Adams

The Nationals have finalized a $4 million, one-year… Enlarge

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have finalized a $4 million, one-year deal with first baseman Matt Adams that includes a mutual option for 2020.

General manager Mike Rizzo announced the contract Tuesday. Washington and Adams agreed last weekend pending a successful physical.

Adams returns to the Nationals after they traded him to St. Louis in August for $50,000. At the time of the trade, he considered the possibility of going back to Washington in 2019.

The 30-year-old said Tuesday he’s excited about the moves Rizzo has already made, signing left-handed starter Patrick Corbin and catcher Kurt Suzuki and acquiring catcher Yan Gomes from Cleveland, and would be happy if the Nationals brought back star outfielder Bryce Harper.

Adams is a career .266 hitter and had 21 home runs and 57 RBIs last season with the Nationals and Cardinals. He fills a void for Washington as a left-handed bat who is expected to split time at first base with Ryan Zimmerman.

