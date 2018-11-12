AP source McCutchen, Phillies agree to $50M, 3-year deal

LAS VEGAS — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement, which includes a club option for 2022, is subject to a successful physical.

McCutchen was an All-Star each season from 2011-15 and spent nine years with Pittsburgh before he was traded to San Francisco last winter. He was dealt to the New York Yankees on Aug. 31 and hit .255 with 20 homers and 65 RBIs in 155 games overall this year.

