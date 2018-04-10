On hot streak, OF Ryan Braun hitting third for Brewers

Ryan Braun will hit third for the Milwaukee Brewers in… Enlarge

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun will hit third for the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of their National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies.

The veteran outfielder, who hit .346 with five homers over the final seven games of the regular season, will hit behind table-setters Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich.

A third-place hitter for most of his career, Braun has been hitting lower in the order at times this season, especially with the emergence of power-hitting first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

But the Game 1 lineup has second baseman Travis Shaw and Aguilar following Braun. Third baseman Mike Moustakas, catcher Manny Pina, shortstop Orlando Arcia and pitcher Brandon Woodruff round out the rest of the lineup.

The Rockies will lead off with a formidable top three of center fielder Charlie Blackmon, second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenado.

He’s followed by left fielder David Dahl, shortstop Trevor Story and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez. First baseman Ian Desmond, catcher Chris Iannetta and starter Antonio Senzatela round out the lineup.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports