Brewers turn to Woodruff to open bullpen day vs Colorado

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are turning to young right-hander Brandon Woodruff to start Game 1 of their National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies.

Manager Craig Counsell has said it will be a bullpen day for the Brewers to open their first postseason series since 2011.

Woodruff is 3-0 with a 3.61 ERA in 19 games this year with four starts. The 25-year-old has pitched exclusively in relief after Sept. 1, going 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA over 12 1/3 innings in seven appearances.

One of Woodruff’s four starts came at Colorado, when he allowed seven runs on nine hits in three innings on May 11. The Brewers still won 11-10.

The Rockies are starting right-hander Antonio Senzatela, who is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA.

