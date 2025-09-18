Pfaadt and Verlander trade lot of zeros in Giants-Diamondbacks game with playoff implications View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Pfaadt and 42-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander matched a lot of zeros in a mid-September pitcher’s duel between NL West rivals still hoping to get into the playoffs.

Both starters were spectacular, though neither got a decision in San Francisco’s 5-1 win over Arizona on Wednesday. Every run was scored in the 11th inning.

Pfaadt, a 26-year-old right-hander in his third season with the Diamondbacks, allowed only one hit over nine scoreless innings. He struck out seven and walked one while throwing 97 pitches in what would have been the distance without extra innings.

“We unfortunately couldn’t capitalize on an unreal start by Brandon Pfaadt,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s never pitched that deep into a baseball game, but didn’t let it affect him. He went out there and executed an unbelievable game plan.”

While Verlander needed 10 more pitches to get through his seven scoreless innings, the right-hander matched his longest outing with the Giants and extended an impressive stretch.

Verlander, who was 0-8 through his first 16 starts this season, has given up only three runs over 31 innings (0.87 ERA) in his last five. Beginning with his first win on July 23, he is 3-2 with a 2.17 ERA in his past 11 games to lower his season ERA to 3.75.

“It’s too bad we couldn’t get him a win,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s pitching this well this late in the season. … It’s pretty remarkable.”

The Giants (76-76) lost the first two games in the series at Arizona and were 2 1/2 games behind the Mets, who played later Wednesday, for the final National League wild card. The Diamondbacks (77-76) were just ahead at two games behind New York.

Pfaadt didn’t allow a hit until rookie Drew Gilbert’s one-out single in the sixth. Heliot Ramos hit into a double play two pitches later.

Verlander allowed three hits and walked two.

After rookie Joel Peguero (3-0) worked a scoreless 10th for the Giants, Bryce Elkridge walked leading off the 11th against John Curtiss (3-2) and Jerar Encarnacion singled for the Giants’ second hit to make it 1-0. Patrick Bailey singled to load the bases and Christian Koss’ double made it 3-0.

