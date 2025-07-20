Kumar Rocker, Rowdy Tellez lead Rangers past slumping Tigers 4-1 View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kumar Rocker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run in his second game with the Rangers as Texas beat the slumping Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Saturday night.

Rocker (4-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing only Wenceel Pérez’s two-out single in the sixth that was pulled down the first-base line on an 0-2 cut fastball that was low and inside.

The rookie struck out five and walked three, throwing 96 pitches, one shy of his career high.

The Rangers won for the sixth time in their last eight games despite having only four hits. At 50-49, they’re over .500 for the first time since being 25-24 on May 20.

Riley Greene broke up the shutout bid with a ninth-inning home run.

The Tigers still have the best record in the AL at 59-40 even though they have lost a season-high six consecutive games. They were held to three hits after getting four in Friday night’s 2-0 defeat.

Rocker came off a July 9 no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels in which he matched a career high six runs allowed.

Tellez, who joined Texas before Friday’s game, launched a mid-90s fastball on a 3-0 pitch from Keider Montero (4-2) over the 410 sign in center field.

Corey Seager’s fifth-inning RBI single gave him a 20-game on-base streak, the longest for the Rangers this season.

Key moment

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy pulled Rocker with one out into the seventh, allowing him to receive an ovation.

Key stat

Rangers pitching leads the majors with a 3.22 ERA, their starting rotation is also first at 3.20, and the club leads the AL with 11 shutouts.

Up next

Sunday night’s series finale will match Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23 ERA), who started Tuesday’s All-Star Game, against Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 1.58), awarded a $100,000 All-Star bonus even though he wasn’t named to the roster.

