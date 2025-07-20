Tauchman has 3-run double in 6-run 6th in the White Sox’s victory over the Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tauchman had a go-ahead three-run double in a six-run sixth inning, Lenyn Sosa had three hits and three RBIs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 on Saturday night.

Tauchman gave Chicago a 7-4 lead with the two-out double off Isaac Mattson. The White Sox scored the first four runs of the inning off Caleb Ferguson (2-2), who retired one batter and gave up four hits.

Bryan Reynolds and Nick Gonzales had back-to-back singles leading off the fourth against Adrian Houser. Both scored on a one-out double by Ke’Bryan Hayes, who scored on a two-out single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead.

Luis Robert Jr. had the first hit off rookie Mike Burrows when he reached on an infield single with one out in the fifth. Robert stole his 24th base before scoring on a single by Sosa. Josh Rojas’ RBI double cut it to 3-2.

Andrew McCutchen had a leadoff single in the Pirates’ fifth before scoring on a Gonzales double for a 4-2 lead. Burrows allowed two runs on three hits in five innings and left with the lead in his 10th career start.

Robert and Austin Slater had RBI singles off Ferguson to tie it at 4.

Mattson entered and hit Sosa with a pitch to load the bases before Rojas struck out looking. Tauchman cleared the bases then scored on Chase Meidroth’s single. Sosa’s two-run single in the seventh off Carmen Mlodzinski made it 10-4.

Houser allowed four runs — three earned — on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Tyler Gilbert (3-1) got the final two outs in the fifth for the victory.

Key moment

Tauchman’s go-ahead double came on a 0-2 pitch from Mattson.

Key stat

Chicago goes for the sweep after outscoring Pittsburgh 20-5 in the first two games.

Up next

White Sox RHP Aaron Civale (1-6, 5.30) was set to start Sunday opposite LHP Andrew Heaney (4-8, 4.59).

