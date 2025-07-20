Slumping Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts benched against Brewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, mired in one of the worst slumps of his career, was benched for Saturday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and manager Dave Roberts said he may hold the veteran shortstop out of Sunday’s lineup as well.

“No, this wasn’t scheduled,” Roberts said of the rare day off for Betts. “In talking to him, seeing where his head’s at and seeing where he’s at mechanically, I just felt tonight was a night that he needed to be down. He wanted to be out there, but I wanted to take it out of his hands, give him a day to just watch a baseball game.

“I understand that we just had four days off for the (All-Star) break, but showing up to the ballpark and not participating, watching, that’s a different mindset, a different psyche, than being at home. I think for the mind, it will be beneficial.”

Betts, the 2018 AL Most Valuable Player with the Boston Red Sox, entered Saturday with a .241 average, .688 OPS, 11 homers, 13 doubles and 45 RBIs in 116 games, production far below his career .291 average and .884 OPS.

But the 32-year-old’s struggles have worsened since early June.

Betts, who made the transition from right field to shortstop this season, has hit .188 (23 for 128) with a .527 OPS, two homers, two doubles and four RBIs in 32 games since June 8, including two strikeouts and two groundouts in Friday night’s 2-0 loss to the Brewers.

“He wants to do well — he’s not used to struggling like this,” Roberts said. “I think he’s playing great defense, but there’s a part of you that feels like you’re letting people down, letting the team down. That weight that is natural for him to carry is there. You could kind of see that (Friday) night.”

Betts has hit second — behind leadoff man Shohei Ohtani and ahead of first baseman Freddie Freeman — all season, but Roberts doesn’t think dropping Betts in the order would help break his funk.

“If I felt a different look would help performance, I would do it,” Roberts said. “But in talking to Mookie, I just don’t know if hitting him first or ninth or anywhere in between changes where he’s at mechanically. He’s very sold on the fact that he’s got to clean some things up mechanically, and where he hits in the order isn’t going to change that.”

