Dodgers bring home losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (57-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-40, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (11-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 2.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -136, Brewers +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to end their four-game home slide with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Los Angeles is 58-40 overall and 33-18 in home games. The Dodgers have hit 145 total home runs to lead the NL.

Milwaukee has a 24-23 record on the road and a 57-40 record overall. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.63.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 32 home runs while slugging .599. Will Smith is 12 for 35 with three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich is second on the Brewers with 30 extra base hits (11 doubles and 19 home runs). Jackson Chourio is 14 for 38 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 2-8, .195 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Brewers: 9-1, .261 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press