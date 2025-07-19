Angels bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (48-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (55-42, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.11 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Angels +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Philadelphia Phillies with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia has a 55-42 record overall and a 30-17 record in home games. The Phillies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .328.

Los Angeles is 48-49 overall and 24-26 on the road. The Angels have a 28-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 31 home runs while slugging .552. J.T. Realmuto is 18 for 41 with six doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 45 extra base hits (21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Mike Trout is 11 for 35 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Angels: Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press