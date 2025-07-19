Nationals host the Padres on home losing streak

San Diego Padres (53-44, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (38-59, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-10, 5.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Nationals +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the San Diego Padres looking to break a four-game home losing streak.

Washington has gone 18-29 in home games and 38-59 overall. The Nationals have a 27-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 53-44 record overall and a 22-26 record on the road. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 19 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .276 for the Nationals. Brady House is 12 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 18 home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 13 for 34 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .231 batting average, 6.45 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Padres: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.40 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press