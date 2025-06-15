Yelich homers and Megill escapes a 9th-inning jam as the Brewers top the Cardinals 3-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich homered and Trevor Megill escaped a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series.

Drew Avans and Sal Frelick each drove in a run for Milwaukee, which won for the fourth time in six games. Yelich had three hits, and Caleb Durbin went 2 for 3.

Iván Herrera hit his eighth homer for St. Louis with two out in the eighth inning. Willson Contreras also drove in a run.

The Cardinals wasted a prime scoring opportunity against Megill in the ninth. Nolan Arenado hit a leadoff single on the 12th pitch of his at-bat, and Nolan Gorman followed with a bunt single.

The runners advanced on a one-out wild pitch, but Megill fanned Victor Scott II and Masyn Winn for his 15th save in 17 opportunities.

By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press