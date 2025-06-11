Schwarber and Bohm homer, Luzardo strikes out 10 to lead Phillies past Cubs 7-2 View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered, Alec Bohm hit a solo shot and had four RBIs, and Jesús Luzardo struck out 10 in six innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Phillies rebounded from a 1-5 road trip (and losers of nine of 10 games overall) to take two of three at home from the Cubs. Offense that’s been punchless this month perked up against the Cubs with five extra-base hits. Nick Castellanos also knocked his first triple of the year, and Max Kepler and Trea Turner both doubled.

The slugging returned to Philadelphia. So did a dazzling outing from Luzardo.

The left-hander who posted 20 strikeouts in consecutive starts in late May and had a 2.15 ERA was rocked in his last two starts. Luzardo (6-2) gave up 21 runs in 5 2/3 innings over his last two outings and his ERA ballooned to 4.46.

Luzardo didn’t walk a batter in this one, allowed only one run and recorded his fourth double-digit strikeout game in his 15th start.

Max Lazar worked two innings of relief and Michael Mercado tossed a scoreless ninth for the Phillies.

The Phillies scored three runs in the first off Cubs starter Ken Brown (3-5) and Schwarber hit his 21st homer of the season in the third. Bohm added a two-RBI single in the fourth and a solo shot in the eighth for a 7-1 lead.

Key moment

Luzardo gave up consecutive singles to open the second inning before he struck out the side.

Key stat

Luzardo is the first Phillies pitcher with four or more double-digit strikeout games in their first 15 starts with the team since Steve Carlton had five in 1972.

Up next

The Cubs return home Thursday to open a four-game series against Pittsburgh. They send RHP Jameson Taillon (6-3, 3.54 ERA) to the mound against Pirates LHP Andrew Heaney (3-4, 3.24 ERA).

The Phillies are off Thursday. LHP Ranger Suárez (4-1, 2.70 ERA) gets the start Friday when the Phillies host Toronto in the opener of a three-game set. The Blue Jays did not name a starter.

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer