Marlins look to break skid in matchup with the Angels

Miami Marlins (19-30, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-25, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-4, 6.37 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (3-4, 3.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -172, Marlins +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head into the matchup with the Los Angeles Angels after losing three straight games.

Los Angeles has a 25-25 record overall and a 10-10 record in home games. The Angels are 13-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami is 19-30 overall and 6-15 in road games. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .389.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs while hitting .280 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 15 for 40 with four doubles, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with a .319 batting average, and has seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBIs. Connor Norby is 13 for 37 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 8-2, .273 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rob Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

By The Associated Press