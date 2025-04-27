Angels aim to end road losing streak, play the Twins

Los Angeles Angels (12-14, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (2-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (1-2, 4.00 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -158, Angels +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will look to end their six-game road slide in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has an 11-16 record overall and an 8-6 record at home. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .305.

Los Angeles is 12-14 overall and 7-10 in road games. The Angels have hit 39 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Keiron Buxton leads the Twins with 12 extra base hits (four doubles, two triples and six home runs). Trevor Larnach is 9-for-35 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has nine home runs, 12 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .177 for the Angels. Zachary Neto is 9-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 3-7, .177 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Rafael Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (toe), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press