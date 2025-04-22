Angels take on the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (8-15, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-10, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (2-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -188, Pirates +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Pittsburgh Pirates to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 11-10 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Angels have hit 33 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Pittsburgh is 2-8 on the road and 8-15 overall. The Pirates have a 4-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has eight home runs, 11 walks and 16 RBI while hitting .184 for the Angels. Jorge Soler is 10-for-37 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Enmanuel Valdez has three doubles, two triples and a home run for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 7-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Pirates: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press