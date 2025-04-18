Angels look to break slide in game against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (13-6, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-9, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (2-0, 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler John Anderson (1-0, 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -154, Angels +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the San Francisco Giants after losing four in a row.

Los Angeles has a 9-9 record overall and a 2-1 record at home. The Angels have hit 30 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

San Francisco has a 9-4 record in road games and a 13-6 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .231.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has three doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-43 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has five doubles and three home runs for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 13-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press