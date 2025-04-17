Angels sign reliever Héctor Neris to minor league contract

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels signed reliever Héctor Neris to a minor league contract and assigned him Thursday to their team in the Arizona Complex League.

The 35-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment by Atlanta after he allowed five runs in two appearances during the Braves’ opening series at San Diego.

Neris was the Philadelphia Phillies’ closer 2017-19, compiling 65 saves during that span. With the Houston Astros two years ago, Neris had a 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances.

The Angels’ 6.11 bullpen ERA ranks 29th in the majors.

