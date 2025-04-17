Angels look to break 3-game slide, take on the Rangers

Los Angeles Angels (9-8, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (11-7, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (1-1, 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rangers: Kumar Rocker (0-2, 7.94 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -147, Angels +123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to stop their three-game slide with a win against the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 11-7 overall and 8-1 in home games. The Rangers have a 5-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 7-7 on the road and 9-8 overall. The Angels have a 4-1 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has five doubles and two home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 9-for-28 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with a .281 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI. Logan O’Hoppe is 13-for-33 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (side), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press