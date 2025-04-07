Arraez leads Padres against the Athletics after 4-hit performance

San Diego Padres (8-2) vs. Athletics (4-6)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (1-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (0-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -145, Athletics +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Athletics after Luis Arraez’s four-hit game on Sunday.

The Athletics had a 69-93 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Athletics averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .233.

San Diego had a 93-69 record overall and a 48-33 record on the road last season. The Padres scored 4.7 runs per game in the 2024 season while giving up 4.1.

INJURIES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press