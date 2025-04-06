Marlins-Braves game postponed due to rain and day-night doubleheader scheduled for Aug. 9

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ game at the Atlanta Braves on Sunday was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 9 as part of a five-game series.

Miami already was scheduled for a four-game series in Atlanta from Aug. 7-10. The doubleheader games will start at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta’s grounds crew covered the infield with a tarp about 2 hours before the scheduled first pitch. Light rain began about 30 minutes later, and heavy rain was forecast through the afternoon.

The teams split the first two games of the series, with Atlanta winning its home opener 10-0 on Friday night as Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson hit back-to-back home runs. Matt Mervis hit two homers in Miami’s 4-0 win on Saturday night.

Braves right-hander Grant Holmes was scheduled to face Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Sunday.

Up next

Marlins: Alcantara (1-0, 3.72) could start Monday night at the New York Mets, who will go with RHP Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.60).

Braves: After an off day, LHP Chris Sale (0-1, 5.40) starts the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday against visiting Philadelphia and RHP Zack Wheeler (1-0, 1.39).

___

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer