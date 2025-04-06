Mariners try to avoid series sweep against the Giants

Seattle Mariners (3-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (7-1)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, five strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -122, Mariners +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will aim to sweep a three-game series with a win over the Seattle Mariners.

San Francisco had an 80-82 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .396 with a .305 on-base percentage as a team in the 2024 season.

Seattle went 85-77 overall and 36-45 on the road a season ago. The Mariners scored 4.2 runs per game while allowing 3.7 last season.

INJURIES: Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

Mariners: Troy Taylor: 15-Day IL (lat), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

By The Associated Press