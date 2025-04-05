Giants meet the Mariners with 1-0 series lead

Seattle Mariners (3-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (6-1)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (0-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, four strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (1-0, 5.06 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -129, Mariners +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

San Francisco went 80-82 overall and 42-39 at home last season. The Giants scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 4.3 in the 2024 season.

Seattle had an 85-77 record overall and a 36-45 record on the road last season. The Mariners averaged 7.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .224 and slugging .376.

INJURIES: Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

Mariners: Troy Taylor: 15-Day IL (lat), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press