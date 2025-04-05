Guardians play the Angels following Ramirez’s 3-home run game

Cleveland Guardians (3-4) vs. Los Angeles Angels (4-3)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, two strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -146, Angels +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Los Angeles Angels after Jose Ramirez hit three home runs against the Angels on Friday.

Los Angeles had a 63-99 record overall and a 32-49 record at home last season. The Angels averaged 7.6 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

Cleveland went 92-69 overall and 42-39 in road games a season ago. The Guardians slugged .395 with a .703 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (hamstring), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press