Cubs meet the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (7-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-4)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.14 WHIP, four strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -121, Padres +102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Cubs slugged .393 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

San Diego went 93-69 overall and 48-33 in road games last season. The Padres averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press