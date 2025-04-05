Rockies aim to end slide in matchup with the Athletics

Athletics (3-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-6)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -118, Rockies -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to end a five-game slide when they play the Athletics.

Colorado had a 61-101 record overall and a 37-44 record in home games last season. The Rockies slugged .400 with a .304 on-base percentage as a team in the 2024 season.

The Athletics had a 69-93 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Athletics scored 4.0 runs per game while allowing 4.7 last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press