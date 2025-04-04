Rockies host the Athletics to open 3-game series

Athletics (2-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-5)

Denver; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Colorado had a 61-101 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The Rockies averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

The Athletics had a 69-93 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Athletics averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: Brady Basso: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (tommy john), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press